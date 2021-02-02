Heat's Meyers Leonard to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The team had already ruled Leonard out for Wednesday's matchup with the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena. The 28-year-old appeared in three games this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per contest.

Leonard had been out since Jan. 9 with a left shoulder strain but was already struggling to stay in the rotation before his injury.

The big man has been relatively durable throughout his nine seasons in the league. He has played fewer than 50 games just twice in his career and started 49 games with Miami in 2019-20. That performance earned him a one-year deal for $9.4 million, with a team option next season worth $10.2 million.

It remains unclear how the Illinois product factors into the Heat's long-term plans.

Rookie power forward Precious Achiuwa (7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds per game) has been developing at a steady rate and should get a bit more trust with Leonard unavailable. Look for Kelly Olynyk to receive a few more minutes as well—especially while Maurice Harkless and Chris Silva remain sidelined.