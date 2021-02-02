LeSean McCoy Says He Could Retire If Bucs Win Super Bowl: 'It Might Be Over'

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

LeSean McCoy has a chance to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles with two different teams this week, which could be enough for the running back to call it a career.

"If I get two championships, with my resume, it might be over," he said Tuesday, per Darryl Slater of NJ.com. "But you never know."

The 32-year-old spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 campaign. However, he wants to finish his career in the place it started.

"When I retire, I definitely want to retire an Eagle," he said. "That's always a dream."

McCoy noted he was "close" to signing with the Philadelphia Eagles at the start of this season but instead decided on the Bucs, who are set to face the Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl 55.

The veteran hasn't played much, however, finishing the regular season with 10 carries, 15 receptions and 132 total yards from scrimmage. He's played only three total offensive snaps during the playoffs.

He also saw limited action during the postseason last year with the Chiefs and was inactive for the Super Bowl.

He was still able to take home his first Super Bowl ring and will certainly celebrate again if he wins another, regardless of whether he makes an impact on the field.

The two titles would add to a resume that includes six Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro selections and 11,102 career rushing yards, which ranks 22nd in NFL history. Of the 21 players ahead of him, two are still active, while 16 are in the Hall of Fame.