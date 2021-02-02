Nathan MacKinnon Week-to-Week for Avalanche with Lower-Body Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, head coach Jared Bednar told reporters Tuesday.

MacKinnon has yet to miss a game this season but was absent from the bench during the third period and overtime of Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Through 10 contests, the center has notched 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) as the Avs (6-3-1, 13 points) remain tied atop the West Division with the St. Louis Blues.

The 25-year-old is coming off a 93-point campaign last season that saw him finish as runner-up to Hart Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl as league MVP. He won't be easy for Colorado to replace in the lineup, especially with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Matt Calvert, Pavel Francouz, Erik Johnson and Devon Toews each remaining week-to-week, as well.

Bednar explained he'll give updates on each player at the beginning of each week moving forward.

It just doesn't appear MacKinnon will be back on the ice in the immediate future.

"It's not a situation where he's back and ready to play for us tomorrow," Bednar said.

The coach noted J.T. Compher (one goal, one assist) will replace MacKinnon on the top line with wingers Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen for the time being.

"We know how great Nate has been for us over the last few years and to start the year," Compher said. "With that said, I'm not Nate. Gabe and Mikko, we're on the same page and I need to just play my game, support those guys and do what I can to help the team win."

The Avs host Minnesota on Tuesday and Thursday before a weekend series at St. Louis. They'll then face the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes four times each to wrap up the month.