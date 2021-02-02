Kraft Family Patriots Plane to Transport 76 Health Care Workers to Super Bowl 55

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is transporting 76 vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl LV for Sunday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The NFL announced in January it would be hosting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers for this year's Super Bowl.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

On Monday, Tampa's Rob Gronkowski informed four local health care workers they'd be attending the big game:

Super Bowl LV will take place on Sunday 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.