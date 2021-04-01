    Andre Drummond Exits Lakers Debut vs. Bucks with Foot Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2021
    Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond is shown during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Andre Drummond's debut with the Los Angeles Lakers has ended early.

    The center suffered a right big toe contusion during Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers announced. X-rays came back negative.

    Drummond, who joined the Lakers following his contract buyout by the Cleveland Cavaliers, posted four points, two assists, a rebound and a block in 14 minutes of play.

    In his first full season with the Cavs, Drummond had been nothing short of a star. He averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game through 25 appearances with Cleveland, though the team began holding him out of games in mid-February in an effort to find a trade partner before the deadline.

    If Drummond is forced to miss significant time, it will be a tough start to his career with the Lakers, who are already playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to injury.

