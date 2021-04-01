Andre Drummond Exits Lakers Debut vs. Bucks with Foot Injury

Andre Drummond Exits Lakers Debut vs. Bucks with Foot InjuryApril 1, 2021
Andre Drummond's debut with the Los Angeles Lakers has ended early.
The center suffered a right big toe contusion during Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers announced. X-rays came back negative.
Drummond, who joined the Lakers following his contract buyout by the Cleveland Cavaliers, posted four points, two assists, a rebound and a block in 14 minutes of play.
In his first full season with the Cavs, Drummond had been nothing short of a star. He averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game through 25 appearances with Cleveland, though the team began holding him out of games in mid-February in an effort to find a trade partner before the deadline.
If Drummond is forced to miss significant time, it will be a tough start to his career with the Lakers, who are already playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to injury.
