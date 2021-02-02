Kam Chancellor: I'll 'Never Understand' Seahawks' Super Bowl Goal-Line Sequence

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seven years after the Seattle Seahawks lost Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots in heartbreaking fashion, former Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor still struggles with the decision that ultimately cost Seattle the win.

In an article for the Players' Tribune, Chancellor wrote about his feelings regarding the coaching decision to have quarterback Russell Wilson throw at the goal line in the waning seconds of that Super Bowl rather than running with Marshawn Lynch, who had rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown in the game.

That decision yielded one of the most infamous plays in Super Bowl history, as Wilson was intercepted by Malcolm Butler, thus sealing a 28-24 win for the Pats and denying the Seahawks their second consecutive Super Bowl victory.

In the article, Chancellor noted how shocked he was at the play call and how shocked he remains about it presently.

"To this day, people still ask me, 'Why didn't you give the ball to Marshawn?' Chancellor wrote. "And to this day, I don't know. I never got a clear answer."

Chancellor added: "I just couldn't believe it."

While getting so close to winning a Super Bowl only to fall short is always devastating, Chancellor said that it hit him extra hard since he played through a torn MCL in the game.

Chancellor also expressed his belief that the play call is a big reason Seattle never returned to the Super Bowl or have the same type of success it did in his final three seasons that it did in 2013 and 2014:

"I'll just never understand the play. Even during my last few years in Seattle, it was like a cloud that hung over us. It haunted us—like this constant, unseen, unspoken reminder that we just weren't on the same page anymore. I don't think we ever got that back."

The Seahawks seemingly had all the pieces needed to develop into a dynasty, from a dominant defense to a workhorse running back and a promising young quarterback.

Seattle has essentially been a perennial playoff team, missing the playoffs just once since 2012, but since the Super Bowl loss to New England, it hasn't even reached the NFC Championship Game.

Few pieces remain from those Super Bowl teams besides Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll, as most of the key players have either gone elsewhere or retired.

The Seattle Super Bowl passing blunder will always be a huge "what if" scenario in NFL history, but the Seahawks can at least take solace in the fact that they won a Super Bowl one year earlier.