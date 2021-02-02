Sabres vs. Islanders Postponed Because of NHL's COVID-19 Protocols

Andres Kudacki/Associated Press

The NHL announced that Tuesday night's scheduled game between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, has been postponed.

The league noted that since severe weather on the East Coast forced the Sabres to travel Tuesday rather than Monday, there wouldn't have been enough time to go through proper COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols.

On the heels of the postponement, the Sabres and Isles remain scheduled to play Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

