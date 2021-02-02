WWE Raw TV Ratings Increase with Edge vs. Randy Orton and Royal Rumble Fallout

Photo credit: WWE.com

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw experienced an uptick in ratings with a main event pitting Royal Rumble winner Edge against Randy Orton.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.892 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, up from last week's 1.820 million.



On the heels of winning the men's Rumble from the No. 1 spot and last eliminating Orton to do so, Edge renewed his rivalry with The Viper on Monday night and vowed to put an end to it.

Just when it looked like Orton might win and spoil Edge's Rumble triumph, Alexa Bliss appeared perched on the turnbuckle with a black liquid oozing from her mouth. That distracted Orton enough for Edge to take advantage by hitting a spear for the win.

WWE champion Drew McIntyre opened the show before getting interrupted by Edge. Drew praised and congratulated Edge, which irked The Rated-R Superstar since he didn't feel McIntyre was taking him seriously enough as a threat.

Sheamus showed up and chastised Edge for talking down to McIntyre only to hit McIntyre with a Brogue Kick, thus likely setting the stage for a feud between them on the road to WrestleMania 37.

Additionally, Damian Priest cemented his status as a main roster call-up after appearing in the men's Rumble and enjoying a strong performance the previous night.

Priest was backed by award-winning musical artist Bad Bunny during his match against The Miz. Bad Bunny thwarted John Morrison's attempt to interfere on The Miz's behalf, and Priest scored the pinfall victory.

Raw featured a pair of title matches as well, with Bobby Lashley retaining the United States Championship over Riddle in a disqualification loss and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin beating Lucha House Party to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Other moments of note on Raw included Naomi and Lana beating Charlotte Flair and Asuka and the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke to become No. 1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships; Xavier Woods defeating Mustafa Ali; Bliss beating Nikki Cross; and the returning Carlito teaming with Jeff Hardy to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

