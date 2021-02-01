Pistons vs. Nuggets Postponed Because of Detroit's COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Monday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons has been postponed, the NBA announced.

The postponement was due to contact tracing within the Pistons organization as the team could dress the required eight players to move forward with the game.

