    Pistons vs. Nuggets Postponed Because of Detroit's COVID-19 Contact Tracing

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 2, 2021

    Basketballs sporting the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center logo are displayed Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Detroit. The $90 million center includes a sports medicine, treatment and rehab facility managed by the Henry Ford Health System, as well as retail and public spaces. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Monday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons has been postponed, the NBA announced

    The postponement was due to contact tracing within the Pistons organization as the team could dress the required eight players to move forward with the game. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

