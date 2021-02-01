    Dana Evans, No. 1 Louisville Upset by No. 4 NC State for 1st Loss of Season

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2021

    North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane, left, warms up with teammates before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina State won 54-46. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
    Sean Rayford/Associated Press

    For the second time this season, No. 4 North Carolina State has knocked off the top-ranked team in the country. In this case, the Wolfpack pulled away from No. 1 Louisville to earn a 74-60 victory on the road Monday night.

    The Cardinals' first loss came despite the best efforts of Dana Evans. The senior guard had a game-high 29 points.  

                    

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

