Dana Evans, No. 1 Louisville Upset by No. 4 NC State for 1st Loss of Season

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

For the second time this season, No. 4 North Carolina State has knocked off the top-ranked team in the country. In this case, the Wolfpack pulled away from No. 1 Louisville to earn a 74-60 victory on the road Monday night.

The Cardinals' first loss came despite the best efforts of Dana Evans. The senior guard had a game-high 29 points.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

