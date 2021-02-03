Cowboys' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

Cowboys' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL OffseasonFebruary 3, 2021
The Dallas Cowboys organization is never one to shy away from making splashy moves. In a 2021 offseason that could be a whirlwind of moves, the trade market remains a viable solution to some of the team's needs.
The Cowboys have some challenges heading into the offseason. After a disappointing 6-10 season in Mike McCarthy's first year that was marred by injuries, there were holes in the roster exposed. It wasn't just that Dak Prescott was lost for the year, the offensive line's depth and the entire defense was an issue.
But the offseason offers the possibility of renewed hope. Some difficult decisions lie ahead. The Cowboys have $13.9 million in effective cap space, per Over the Cap, but that money disappears pretty quickly once you factor in that Prescott is not under contract right now.
Still, the necessary cap space can still be found through restructuring contracts, releasing some pricey veterans and pulling off a trade or two.
The team can improve through the draft and free agency, but these trade targets should be considered to improve for next year and beyond.
Draft Picks
As fun as it is to speculate which players may actually be available at this point, the Cowboys should be looking for ways to create cap space to retain Prescott while improving the defense. One of the best ways to do that would be to deal some veterans for draft picks.
The Cowboys currently have six picks—one in each round except the fifth—and are projected to get a fourth- and fifth-round compensatory pick for the loss of Robert Quinn and Randall Cobb, respectively.
However, it wouldn't hurt to add even more to that draft cache and continue to have players on rookie contracts to fill out the depth chart while freeing up some cash for Prescott.
Nearly any veteran that would generate cap savings by trading should be considered if they can obtain the right pick. However, that's a category that doesn't include a ton of veterans. They would actually lose cap space by trading Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott (although it might still be worth it to get out of his contract) or La'el Collins.
Tyron Smith and Michael Gallup are both trade chips who would bring back draft capital and save the team money, though. A deal like that is worth looking into if the market is right. Smith is getting older and coming off an injury while Gallup is a luxury with Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb on the roster.
As nice as adding a veteran piece through trade would be, the Cowboys have to look long-term right now, and that may mean sacrificing a veteran or two of their own to get more picks.
DT Geno Atkins
The Dallas Cowboys run defense was among the worst in the league last season, giving up five yards per carry to opposing rushers.
Poor defensive tackle play was one of the main culprits. Neville Gallimore had typical rookie struggles, but Tyrone Crawford and Eli Ankou were bad with little hope they will improve next season.
Veteran help at the position will be crucial this offseason, and the 33-year-old Atkins is a prime candidate to be traded. The Bengals already dealt defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick at the trade deadline in 2020.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote in October last year that the Bengals were not making Atkins available at the time, but with the investment of D.J. Reader in free agency last season, and Atkins only playing 51 snaps over his final four games of the season, maybe they have changed their minds.
The eight-time Pro Bowl selection only played in eight games last season as he battled back from a shoulder injury. He's been a high-level player when healthy, though, putting together up 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks in the previous season with the Bengals.
Smith is a stout run defender who is a plus-pass-rusher as far as interior defensive linemen are concerned.
That's something Dallas missed on both fronts last season.
LB Foyesade Oluokun
The Cowboys really have to take a long look at all three levels of their defense this offseason. The defensive line needs help on the interior, the secondary is a mess and will likely lose some of the talent they had and the linebackers aren't blameless.
Jaylon Smith is coming off a rough season in 2020, Leighton Vander Esch has missed 13 games over the last two seasons and Sean Lee shouldn't be brought back after struggling mightily in his age-34 season.
Someone needs to be brought in, and new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn should make a call to his former team to see what they would want for Foyesade Oluokun. The 25-year-old spent his first two seasons in Atlanta as a part-timer on defense and special teams ace before having a breakout year in 2020.
In Quinn's system in Atlanta, Oluokun racked up 117 tackles, four pass deflections, an interception and 13 combined pressures. That's a well-rounded stat line, and he's a linebacker who can do a little bit of everything from multiple alignments.
Oluokun is set to be an absolute steal this season, so talking Atlanta into dealing him will be difficult. He's in the final year of a contract that will pay him just $950,000 this season, but he'll be in line for a much bigger payday at the end of the season.
That fits the Cowboys timeline as next season they should be in a better cap position and are looking for cheaper options right now. With the Falcons' new coaching staff coming in, Oluokun may be more valuable to Quinn than the new regime, which makes the linebacker an ideal candidate to target.
S Harrison Smith
The Cowboys' safeties were another group that struggled last season. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was brought in during the offseason to be a veteran presence and someone familiar with head coach Mike McCarthy. He didn't even make it into the season as he was released before Week 1.
That may have ultimately been a mistake as the remaining talent certainly didn't represent themselves well. Xavier Woods and Darian Thompson gave up big numbers to quarterbacks in 2020. Woods allowed opposing passers a 141.2 rating while Thompson gave up 134.6.
The good news is that the Vikings' financial struggles may pave a road to the Cowboys getting better in the safety room. Harrison Smith, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is set to make just over $10 million in his age-32 season, and the Vikings are projected to be $12.1 million over the cap.
Smith recorded five interceptions last season while holding passers to a 71.6 passer rating.
He would immediately upgrade a Cowboys secondary that needs it, make Woods obsolete as he hits free agency and allow the Vikings to crawl out of their own salary-cap issues. If the Cowboys are going to add a veteran on the expensive side, Smith might be the best one.