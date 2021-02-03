Cowboys' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 4

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys organization is never one to shy away from making splashy moves. In a 2021 offseason that could be a whirlwind of moves, the trade market remains a viable solution to some of the team's needs.

The Cowboys have some challenges heading into the offseason. After a disappointing 6-10 season in Mike McCarthy's first year that was marred by injuries, there were holes in the roster exposed. It wasn't just that Dak Prescott was lost for the year, the offensive line's depth and the entire defense was an issue.

But the offseason offers the possibility of renewed hope. Some difficult decisions lie ahead. The Cowboys have $13.9 million in effective cap space, per Over the Cap, but that money disappears pretty quickly once you factor in that Prescott is not under contract right now.

Still, the necessary cap space can still be found through restructuring contracts, releasing some pricey veterans and pulling off a trade or two.

The team can improve through the draft and free agency, but these trade targets should be considered to improve for next year and beyond.