Super Bowl Opening Night 2021: Best Moments and Twitter Reaction from Media Day

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Like just about everything else in the past year, the NFL's Media Day on Monday ahead of Super Bowl LV had a different feel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the event was held entirely remote and digital, something Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady pointed out during his availability:

The 43-year-old Brady provided one of the first memorable moments of the event, saying he could "definitely" see himself paying beyond the age of 45:

Hey, after throwing for 40 touchdown passes this season, why stop anytime soon?

One of the biggest storylines of this year's matchup is Brady—widely considered the greatest NFL quarterback of all time—facing off against Patrick Mahomes, the heir apparent. The two quarterbacks were a major talking point on Monday, as was to be expected:

Brady and Rob Gronkowski are no strangers to Media Day. Brady has played in nine Super Bowls, winning six. Gronk has played in four, winning two.

Both were asked about their relationship with their former head coach in New England, Bill Belichick. They gave slightly different responses:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Speaking of coaches, both spoke during Monday's event, with Andy Reid offering some insight into his stressed-out strategy and a potential postgame meal, while Arians spoke about his diverse coaching staff:

The two tight ends in the game, Gronk and Kansas City's Travis Kelce, also were a highlight, praising one another while Gronk fibbed on himself when discussing his preseason training regimen:

Oh, and if you think the Scotty Miller vs. Tyreek Hill race didn't come up after Miller said he thought he was faster, well...

All in all, another fun Media Day in the books. With two explosive offenses, elite quarterbacks and innovative head coaches, it should be a fantastic game as well.

It will also be a far different experience, with fewer fans in attendance due to the pandemic. But hey, that's life in early 2021.