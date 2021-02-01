Tom Brady Says He Would 'Definitely Consider' Playing Beyond Age 45

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Tom Brady might play football forever.

OK, not really. But the 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, heading to his 10th Super Bowl, told ESPN's Jenna Laine on Monday that he would "definitely consider" playing beyond his age-45 season after previously saying he wanted to play until that age.

And hey, why not? Brady is coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career. He threw for 40 touchdowns, the second-best mark of his career. His mark of 4,633 yards was the fifth-best he's ever posted. His 65.7 percent completion rate was solid. He was ninth in both QBR (72.6) and passer rating (102.2).

And while his 12 interceptions were the most he's thrown since 2011, a nearly 4-1 touchdown-to-interception rate is pretty darn good—especially when you remember that he did so at the age of 43 in his first season on a new team in a new offensive system.

Oh, and the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed the preparations for this year.

Sure, he had a loaded offense and the best wide receiver pair (Chris Godwin, Mike Evans) he's had since Randy Moss and Wes Welker. But Brady showed zero signs of slowing down. Time may come for all men, but Brady seems uniquely able to fend off that inevitability.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In a season in which everyone questioned if Brady would be the same player divorced from Bill Belichick, he has the chance to win a seventh Super Bowl. Why stop now? The Buccaneers have a loaded offense and an excellent defense. The window is wide-open, even if they lose to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

At this point, would anybody really be surprised if Brady played until he was 50? Doubt his longevity at your own peril. He keeps proving everyone wrong.