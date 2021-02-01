    Tom Brady Says He Would 'Definitely Consider' Playing Beyond Age 45

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Tom Brady might play football forever.

    OK, not really. But the 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, heading to his 10th Super Bowl, told ESPN's Jenna Laine on Monday that he would "definitely consider" playing beyond his age-45 season after previously saying he wanted to play until that age. 

    And hey, why not? Brady is coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career. He threw for 40 touchdowns, the second-best mark of his career. His mark of 4,633 yards was the fifth-best he's ever posted. His 65.7 percent completion rate was solid. He was ninth in both QBR (72.6) and passer rating (102.2). 

    And while his 12 interceptions were the most he's thrown since 2011, a nearly 4-1 touchdown-to-interception rate is pretty darn good—especially when you remember that he did so at the age of 43 in his first season on a new team in a new offensive system.

    Oh, and the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed the preparations for this year.

    Sure, he had a loaded offense and the best wide receiver pair (Chris Godwin, Mike Evans) he's had since Randy Moss and Wes Welker. But Brady showed zero signs of slowing down. Time may come for all men, but Brady seems uniquely able to fend off that inevitability.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In a season in which everyone questioned if Brady would be the same player divorced from Bill Belichick, he has the chance to win a seventh Super Bowl. Why stop now? The Buccaneers have a loaded offense and an excellent defense. The window is wide-open, even if they lose to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. 

    At this point, would anybody really be surprised if Brady played until he was 50? Doubt his longevity at your own peril. He keeps proving everyone wrong.         

    Related

      Watson's Rep Denies OTA Rumor

      Deshaun's agent shoots down report that the star QB will not attend Texans OTA's

      Watson's Rep Denies OTA Rumor
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson's Rep Denies OTA Rumor

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Chad Wheeler Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Abuse Case

      Former Seahawks OT pleaded not guilty Monday to domestic violence charges stemming from his Jan. 22 arrest

      Chad Wheeler Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Abuse Case
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chad Wheeler Pleads Not Guilty in Domestic Abuse Case

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      What are the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history?

      Jets in 1968? Pats in 2001? Giants in 2007? (DraftKings)

      What are the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      What are the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history?

      Ameer Tyree
      via DraftKings Nation

      Brady Discusses Potentially Passing MJ in Championship Wins

      Brady Discusses Potentially Passing MJ in Championship Wins
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Brady Discusses Potentially Passing MJ in Championship Wins

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report