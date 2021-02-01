    Vikings Rumors: Giants WR Coach Tyke Tolbert to Interview for Vacant OC Job

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    This is a 2018 photo of Tolbert Tyke of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Saturday, April 14, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Vikings reportedly plan to interview New York Giants wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. 

    Per that tweet, "While respected in his own right, Tolbert worked under former offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak in Denver during their run to Super Bowl 50. This would allow MIN to keep the same system."

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      SBLV: Opening Night Predictions and Schedule for Chiefs vs. Bcs

      SBLV: Opening Night Predictions and Schedule for Chiefs vs. Bcs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      SBLV: Opening Night Predictions and Schedule for Chiefs vs. Bcs

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Vikings interviewing Giants WR's coach Tyke Tolbert for offensive coordinator

      Report: Vikings interviewing Giants WR's coach Tyke Tolbert for offensive coordinator
      Minnesota Vikings logo
      Minnesota Vikings

      Report: Vikings interviewing Giants WR's coach Tyke Tolbert for offensive coordinator

      Jack White, Vikings Wire
      via Vikings Wire

      Romo on Brady vs. Mahomes Super Bowl:

      One of the great matchups in sports history

      Romo on Brady vs. Mahomes Super Bowl:
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Romo on Brady vs. Mahomes Super Bowl:

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking Tom Brady's Super Bowl Runs 🏆

      We went back and ranked all 10 of TB12's Super Bowl seasons. Check out our rankings and drop your takes in comments ⬇️

      Ranking Tom Brady's Super Bowl Runs 🏆
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ranking Tom Brady's Super Bowl Runs 🏆

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report