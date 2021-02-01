Vikings Rumors: Giants WR Coach Tyke Tolbert to Interview for Vacant OC Job

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly plan to interview New York Giants wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Per that tweet, "While respected in his own right, Tolbert worked under former offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak in Denver during their run to Super Bowl 50. This would allow MIN to keep the same system."

