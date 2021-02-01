    Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Bulls Linked as a Potential Destination for Pelicans PG

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
    Derick Hingle/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bulls are reportedly considered a "possibility" for Lonzo Ball in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

    Windhorst provided the latest update in The Hoop Collective podcast (30:56), noting the Pelicans have shopped guards Ball, Eric Bledsoe and JJ Redick this season.

    The Golden State Warriors have reportedly had discussions about a swap between Ball and Kelly Oubre Jr., but the Bulls represent another potential landing spot.

    "One of the places that you think of Lonzo as a possibility...that I've heard out there would be Chicago," Windhorst said.

               

