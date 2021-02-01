Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Bulls Linked as a Potential Destination for Pelicans PG

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly considered a "possibility" for Lonzo Ball in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst provided the latest update in The Hoop Collective podcast (30:56), noting the Pelicans have shopped guards Ball, Eric Bledsoe and JJ Redick this season.

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly had discussions about a swap between Ball and Kelly Oubre Jr., but the Bulls represent another potential landing spot.

"One of the places that you think of Lonzo as a possibility...that I've heard out there would be Chicago," Windhorst said.

