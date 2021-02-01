Edge Avoids Nostalgia Uproar and Juiciest Talking Points After WWE Royal Rumble

1 of 4

Not only did Bianca Belair's momentous victory in Sunday's Women's Royal Rumble make her the first Black woman to win the contest, but women of color shone bright in this year's match.

Naomi started the match at No. 2, the first surprise of the night, and lasted 47:39 in a fantastic comeback for the former women's champion.

Alicia Fox, another surprise entrant, became the first woman to win the 24/7 Championship in the middle of a Rumble match. Ember Moon exploded into the contest with the raw energy that made her one of NXT's breakout stars not all that long ago.

Tamina and Nia Jax were the dominant badasses they have been throughout the course of their careers, and the latter contributed to one of the more memorable moments of the match, that being her elimination at the hands of Lana.

Throw in continued excellence from Sasha Banks in her successful SmackDown Women's Championship defense against Carmella from earlier in the night too.

Then there was Belair, the star of the night.

One year after sending notice to the rest of the women's division with a breakout performance in the same Rumble match, The EST entered at No. 3 and ascended to the top of that roster with a victory that saw her stave off elimination on numerous occasions and even work with Naomi at one point to preserve both their spots in the competition.

Her victory marks the first time a Black performer has won the Royal Rumble since The Rock in 2000.

The win was a milestone not just for a young Belair with a blindingly bright future ahead of her but also for a diverse roster of talented performers who, hopefully, will not have to wait two more decades to have their arms raised in victory at one of WWE's premier pay-per-view extravaganzas.