Raiders' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

J.J. Watt has been one of the best defensive players in the league during his 10-year NFL career, all of which has been spent with the Texans. But it's possible that he could soon be getting a fresh start with a new team.

Houston is potentially going to be trading some of its top players this offseason as it could head in a new direction, and it's possible Watt may be getting dealt.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Texans know they'll need to make a decision regarding the 31-year-old defensive end and it "might make more sense" for him to go to a new team.

If that's the case, there's likely to be no shortage of potential suitors for the five-time All-Pro pass rusher who has won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award three times. The Raiders could be among that group, as they need to improve their defensive front, and what better way to do so than by trading for Watt?

Last season, Watt had 52 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception while starting all 16 games for the Texans. So even though he's going to be turning 32 in March, he's still playing at a high level, which is likely why it could take a sizable offer for a team to acquire him via trade.

But that could end up being worth it for Las Vegas, which ranked 29th in the NFL with 21 sacks this past season. Watt would not only add to that total, but he'd open up opportunities for others by drawing attention from opposing offensive lines, which could help improve the Raiders' pass rush as a whole.