    Kevin Love, Kate Bock Announce Engagement in Instagram Post

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love drives against the Miami Heat in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    "Souls tend to go back to who feels like home."

    That is what Kevin Love wrote on his Instagram post announcing he and Kate Bock were engaged. The picture he included also featured the engagement ring:

    Love and Bock have dated since 2016, and she participated in the Cleveland Cavaliers' championship parade with him when the team overcame a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

    Bock is a model who was on the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

    Love has played just two games this season for the Cavaliers, who are off to a 9-10 start.

