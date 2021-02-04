Predicting the Biggest Matches and Moments on The Road to WWE WrestleMania 37February 4, 2021
Predicting the Biggest Matches and Moments on The Road to WWE WrestleMania 37
We are on The Road to WrestleMania 37. After an exciting Royal Rumble, WWE will go all-in over the next couple months for the most important time of the year for wrestling fans.
For that reason, these coming weeks will be packed with several important matches that fans have never seen before. While every contest will be a part of building to WrestleMania, they could end up being better than what actually happens on The Grandest Stage of Them All on April 10-11.
It's difficult to predict exactly what will happen ahead of 'Mania, but a few assumptions can set the stage for many exciting possibilities.
Edge is likely to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Bianca Belair has become an integral part of SmackDown and should want to become champion of the blue brand by facing Sasha Banks.
That leaves many top titleholders without a challenger, including Drew McIntyre, Asuka and the tag team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Building challengers to these champions and other names will make this Road to WrestleMania special.
The following are seven major matches that will set the course for the most important time of the WWE calendar.
No. 1 Contender Elimination Chamber Matches
Elimination Chamber is always one of the best pay-per-views of the year due to how much is on the line. And the brutal same-titled matches set up a variety of options for huge contests at WrestleMania.
This year will likely focus on Raw as the men's and women's Royal Rumble winners are likely to challenge the SmackDown champions.
With a wealth of talent, the rivalries set up at Elimination Chamber on February 21 promise much excitement in the build to The Show of Shows.
Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Kofi Kingston
Several names could emerge as the No. 1 contender to Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship this year.
While Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and AJ Styles are obvious suggestions, the rest of the field is less clear. Bobby Lashley may remain focused on his United States Championship or try to go back after McIntyre.
The final two entrants to the men's Elimination Chamber match are tricky to predict, though. The Miz and John Morrison are possible, especially if Damian Priest is also in the mix.
However, another interesting rivalry would be Mustafa Ali and Kofi Kingston. The current feud between the two is based on The New Day man replacing the Retribution leader in the same PPV in 2019, which sets up a fascinating underdog duo.
Strowman has not challenged McIntyre yet, so he seems the most likely winner, but Lee would also be a great clash for the Scot.
This might also be the right time to fully commit to Ali if WWE believes in his faction.
Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Lacey Evans
This lineup to crown the next No. 1 contender for Asuka seems like a no-brainer.
Charlotte Flair has so much history with The Empress of Tomorrow, and Alexa Bliss has been tormenting the champion in recent weeks. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have made clear they want singles gold more than their tag team titles.
The Queen vs. Lacey Evans is Raw's most clearly defined female feud at the moment, and Rhea Ripley should be on the red brand to balance out the less developed of the two women's rosters.
Any of these six could win the women's Elimination Chamber match, but it would likely come down to Charlotte, Bliss and Ripley. Since we have already seen the first two face Asuka, The Nightmare is the best option for fresh matchup at The Show of Shows.
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Elimination Chamber and Fastlane
While McIntyre's WrestleMania 37 challenger can be crowned inside the Elimination Chamber, Sheamus will be the next to go after the WWE champion directly. The two men have agreed to a match and just need a date for it.
Since WWE already rushed Sheamus' turn, there is no reason not to have the pair clash at the next PPV. The story is set, and the match could easily live up to the brutal nature of the Elimination Chamber without happening in the the structure itself.
McIntyre and Sheamus could have a better match together than anyone else on The Road to WrestleMania. The two have been itching to have this match for years. They are great friends who train together and work with a similar physical brawling style.
This would be a knockout drag-out brawl that might be worth having on back-to-back shows at Elimination Chamber and Fastlane (March 21) to give them the time to tell a complete story together.
Ideally, this would have been the WrestleMania match, but Sheamus turning on his friend during Monday's Raw has set up the fight too early to keep going until The Show of Shows. But it will likely leave a lasting impression throughout 2021.
Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Elimination Chamber
Receipts are owed. Roman Reigns has screwed multiple men out of their chance at glory.
Kevin Owens has had his opportunities, and Adam Pearce did not want his. That leaves one man ready to fight The Head of the Table next: Shinsuke Nakamura.
The Artist has spent much of the past few years on the outside, but his huge performance in a Gauntlet match on January 8 has revitalized him. It is time to let him fight Reigns.
The Tribal Chief and Nakamura have fought before, but they have evolved as characters since their last singles encounter in October 2019. Both are working at their absolute in WWE, and The Artist can take Reigns to a unique place if the company pulls the trigger on this clash.
While it may not have the intensity of McIntyre vs. Sheamus, it could be just as physical. Nakamura has been holding back at times in WWE, but his recent match quality has been better than any time he has worked on SmackDown.
This contest can keep Reigns busy while he prepares to likely face Edge at WrestleMania 37, but it's possible that The Artist could be a better opponent for The Tribal Chief than facing The Rated-R Superstar on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart
WWE NXT rewarded a deep women's roster by announcing the first-ever women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2021. The field has been whittled down to four already, and the winners should earn a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler just won the gold back and are likely to run with the title for at least a short while, even with Lana and Naomi challenging them next week. However, the biggest threat to the titleholders would be the exciting pair of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart.
This will be the only NXT match on this list, although there are plenty of potential showstealers who will come out of the black-and-gold brand on The Road to WrestleMania. However, this is the only one guaranteed to affect The Show of Shows.
While Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez could win the tournament, they would not make sense as opponents for Baszler and Jax. But Moon and Blackheart could win and then defeat the current champions to become the first NXT team to capture women's tag team gold.
The opportunity can give The War Goddess and her teammate exposure on multiple brands and add a fresh element to the stagnant women's tag team division in WWE.
Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss, WWE Fastlane
Fastlane will be the last PPV stop before WrestleMania, and it needs to go big. In order to do that, WWE will want to pull in viewers with big matches and plenty of intrigue.
Is there a more intriguing promise than an intergender match between two of the best in the business?
Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss was already promised once on Raw but saved for later. Obviously, this would not be a traditional match, but that doesn't mean it cannot work.
The Goddess has tormented The Viper, costing him several winning opportunities ever since Orton set The Fiend ablaze at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in December. This match could include camera tricks and CGI to set up how Bliss can challenge Orton head-to-head.
More importantly, this match will be more of a major segment than a match, setting up the dramatic return of Bray Wyatt before WrestleMania 37.
Promises have been made that The Fiend will be different when he comes back and giving him a major stage for that return is the right plan of action.
WrestleMania will have a massive two-night card, so WWE can afford to wait until after Fastlane before officially announcing the last major match between Wyatt and Orton.
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Edge and Christian, Fastlane
Since WWE will already have Roman Reigns vs. Edge set for WrestleMania 37, it won't make sense to force the universal champion to defend his title before then. That is where a huge tag team match comes in.
Edge and Christian have defined each other's careers, teaming in 1998 until March 2011 in one of the last matches of The Rated-R Superstar's first run before retirement. That looked to be the final time the two would team up.
However, Edge's surprise return in the 2020 men's Royal Rumble was followed by Captain Charisma in 2021, and it would be a waste for them to not team up one last time.
It is not clear how much more Christian has in him, but he looked great in Sunday's PPV. He and Edge could have a fantastic tag team match with Reigns and Jey Uso, both of whom have serious tag team experience even if it isn't with each other.
If Jimmy Uso can return in time, The Usos could take that spot while Reigns watching from ringside. Either way, this is a match that must happen as a final ride for Edge and Christian.