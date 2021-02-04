Predicting the Biggest Matches and Moments on The Road to WWE WrestleMania 37

1 of 6

Elimination Chamber is always one of the best pay-per-views of the year due to how much is on the line. And the brutal same-titled matches set up a variety of options for huge contests at WrestleMania.

This year will likely focus on Raw as the men's and women's Royal Rumble winners are likely to challenge the SmackDown champions.

With a wealth of talent, the rivalries set up at Elimination Chamber on February 21 promise much excitement in the build to The Show of Shows.

Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Kofi Kingston

Several names could emerge as the No. 1 contender to Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship this year.

While Braun Strowman, Keith Lee and AJ Styles are obvious suggestions, the rest of the field is less clear. Bobby Lashley may remain focused on his United States Championship or try to go back after McIntyre.

The final two entrants to the men's Elimination Chamber match are tricky to predict, though. The Miz and John Morrison are possible, especially if Damian Priest is also in the mix.

However, another interesting rivalry would be Mustafa Ali and Kofi Kingston. The current feud between the two is based on The New Day man replacing the Retribution leader in the same PPV in 2019, which sets up a fascinating underdog duo.

Strowman has not challenged McIntyre yet, so he seems the most likely winner, but Lee would also be a great clash for the Scot.

This might also be the right time to fully commit to Ali if WWE believes in his faction.

Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Lacey Evans

This lineup to crown the next No. 1 contender for Asuka seems like a no-brainer.

Charlotte Flair has so much history with The Empress of Tomorrow, and Alexa Bliss has been tormenting the champion in recent weeks. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have made clear they want singles gold more than their tag team titles.

The Queen vs. Lacey Evans is Raw's most clearly defined female feud at the moment, and Rhea Ripley should be on the red brand to balance out the less developed of the two women's rosters.

Any of these six could win the women's Elimination Chamber match, but it would likely come down to Charlotte, Bliss and Ripley. Since we have already seen the first two face Asuka, The Nightmare is the best option for fresh matchup at The Show of Shows.