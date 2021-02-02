Rejuvenated Edge Wows, Damian Priest Earns Bad Bunny Rub, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Raw that follows the Royal Rumble is always a step up, but the February 1 edition was particularly special. It felt like a bold new start for a show that has needed fresh talent and ideas for months.

Edge returned to a Raw ring for the first time in nearly a decade. He and Randy Orton wrestled with no cheap tricks and put on a great showing. While Alexa Bliss made another mark on The Viper to end the show, it was a showcase of how healthy The Rated-R Superstar is after so long healing up after injury.

After months of Keith Lee and others warning Drew McIntyre to not trust Sheamus, The Celtic Warrior caught his friend with a Brogue Kick and demanded a title shot. The Scot accepted, but this angle may have become a conventional rivalry far too soon.

Damian Priest made his main roster debut after an impressive effort in the men's Rumble match and defeated The Miz one-on-one thanks to the help of Bad Bunny. The Archer of Infamy also received endorsements from Kane and Edge that signify a bright future.

When Carlito returned at the Royal Rumble, it seemed like a one-off appearance. Instead, he worked with Jeff Hardy this week to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker, signaling that Caribbean Cool might be ready for one last important run in WWE.

This week's Raw set the stage for a fascinating Road to WrestleMania. What comes next is up in the air, but there is a lot of promising content to work with until then.