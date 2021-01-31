LeBron James on Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl: 'At Our Age, We Can Still Dominate'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

LeBron James sees a lot of similarities between himself and Tom Brady, who is heading to his 10th Super Bowl at 43 years old.

"At our age, we can still dominate our sport," James said Saturday, per Ryan Ward of Lakers Daily. "...We have one common goal and that's to win and win at the highest level."

Brady won six Super Bowls across 20 years with the New England Patriots and is looking for his seventh championship in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

LeBron, 36, helped the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA title last season in the 17th year of his career.

At an age where few athletes continue to find success, James has thrived. He earned his 16th straight All-Star selection in 2019-20 while finishing second in MVP voting.

With averages of 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game in 2020-21 for a team off to a 15-6 start, he appears well on his way to winning a fifth title.

Brady has been successful as well this year, throwing 40 touchdown passes for the second-highest total in his career. The rest of the Buccaneers have provided plenty of help around him as well, winning three straight playoff games to reach the Super Bowl for a matchup against defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Even with age normally being a concern, James and Brady clearly aren't slowing down in their respective sports.