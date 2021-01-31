Celtics Rumors: Marcus Smart to 'Miss Some Time' with Grade 1 Calf Strain Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was diagnosed with a Grade 1 calf strain after going down in Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the result of the MRI, which will undoubtedly come as a relief to the Celtics. Smart needed to be helped off the court and could not walk on his own power after suffering a non-contact injury early in the fourth quarter.

While the Celtics initially diagnosed Smart with a calf strain, the non-contact nature and location of the injury had some fans fearing a worst-case scenario of a ruptured Achilles. Charania's report says Smart will miss "some time" but has avoided any catastrophic injury.

