Senior Bowl 2021: Results and Prospects Who Boosted Draft Stock at Showcase

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

North Carolina's Michael Carter was overshadowed by a handful of the nation's top running backs, including one of his teammates, for parts of the 2020 college football season.

During Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama, Carter captured the spotlight as one of the most impressive four-year players on either roster.

Carter's performances in practice and Saturday's showcase led many draft experts to place him right underneath the top tier of running backs, which is led by Alabama's Najee Harris and Clemson's Travis Etienne. Carter was part of the winning squad in Saturday's contest. The National team, coached by the Miami Dolphins staff, beat the American team 27-24.

Another ACC star captured plenty of attention on the defensive side of the ball. Wake Forest pass-rusher Carlos Basham Jr. improved his NFL draft stock the most on defense by showcasing his talents over the past week.