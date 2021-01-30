Dodger Stadium COVID-19 Vaccination Site Temporarily Shut Down Amid Protest

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Dozens of protestors from anti-vaccine and far-right groups forced the temporary shutdown of Dodger Stadium's COVID-19 vaccination site Saturday, per Carlos Lozano and Irfan Khan of the Los Angeles Times.

The protestors stalled "hundreds of motorists" who had been waiting hours for the vaccine, per Lozano and Khan.

The Los Angeles Fire Department's shutdown began at 2 p.m. PT. The site is typically open 12 hours per day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Protestors shouted at people not to get the shots, but there were no incidents of violence, per Lozano and Khan.

Dodger Stadium opened Jan. 15 as a mass vaccination site. Per Marc Cota-Robles and Rob Hayes of Los Angeles' ABC affiliate, plans called for the site to be open six days a week for 12,000 people to be inoculated per day.

Dodger Stadium was previously home to a mass testing site before being converted into a vaccination site.