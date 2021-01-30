Masahiro Tanaka Wanted to Sign Another Yankees Contract Before Going to Japan

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Former New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka told reporters that he wanted to re-sign with the Bronx Bombers this offseason. However, he decided to return to Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan after it was clear the Yanks had moved on.

"When I became a free agent, honestly I wanted to sign another contract with Yankees and play there," Tanaka said, per Jason Coskrey of the Japan Times (h/t Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com).

"Then as I heard different things, I thought I might have to take a different road and considered various things."

Tanaka pitched in New York from 2014 to 2020, going 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 991 strikeouts over 174 appearances (173 starts).

He was largely dominant in the playoffs prior to a poor two-start outing in 2020, when he gave up 11 earned runs over eight innings. In seven starts over the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons, Tanaka went 5-2, allowing just seven earned runs and striking out 34 batters in 41 frames.

The two-time All-Star also finished seventh in American League Cy Young voting in 2016.

Tanaka signed a seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees before the 2014 season. He had played seven years for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles before then, notably going 24-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 2013.

Tanaka is now back with the Golden Eagles after a second Yankees contract did not come to fruition.

As for the Yanks, they've turned the page and added two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber as well as Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon to the mix to help fill out the rotation.