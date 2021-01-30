    Masahiro Tanaka Wanted to Sign Another Yankees Contract Before Going to Japan

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 31, 2021

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    Former New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka told reporters that he wanted to re-sign with the Bronx Bombers this offseason. However, he decided to return to Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan after it was clear the Yanks had moved on.

    "When I became a free agent, honestly I wanted to sign another contract with Yankees and play there," Tanaka said, per Jason Coskrey of the Japan Times (h/t Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com).

    "Then as I heard different things, I thought I might have to take a different road and considered various things."

    Tanaka pitched in New York from 2014 to 2020, going 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 991 strikeouts over 174 appearances (173 starts).

    He was largely dominant in the playoffs prior to a poor two-start outing in 2020, when he gave up 11 earned runs over eight innings. In seven starts over the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons, Tanaka went 5-2, allowing just seven earned runs and striking out 34 batters in 41 frames.

    The two-time All-Star also finished seventh in American League Cy Young voting in 2016.

    Tanaka signed a seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees before the 2014 season. He had played seven years for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles before then, notably going 24-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 2013.

    Tanaka is now back with the Golden Eagles after a second Yankees contract did not come to fruition.

    As for the Yanks, they've turned the page and added two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber as well as Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon to the mix to help fill out the rotation.

