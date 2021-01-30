Alabama's Mac Jones Won't Play in Senior Bowl After Suffering Minor Ankle Injury

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones will not play in the Senior Bowl on Saturday after he tweaked his ankle earlier this week in practice.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the injury is "nothing major at all."

Jones finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting and led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated record and national championship in 2020. As a result, he is a strong candidate to come off the board in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

While Jones had big shoes to fill as the replacement for former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he turned in one of the greatest passing seasons in Crimson Tide history.

Jones completed a remarkable 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also played a huge role in wide receiver DeVonta Smith's Heisman win.

While Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is considered the clear top quarterback and overall prospect in the draft, as many as five quarterbacks could be taken in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Jones is part of that group along with Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson and North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

He is also one of nine Alabama players who could go in the first round of the draft. That includes Smith, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, running back Najee Harris, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, linebacker Dylan Moses and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Deonte Brown.

Although Jones would have been the highest-profile player in the Senior Bowl given his success in 2020, there will be no shortage of star power.

Among those expected to play are Harris, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney.