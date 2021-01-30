    Report: Magic Granted $6.1M Disabled Player Exception for Markelle Fultz Injury

    Adam Wells
January 30, 2021
    Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Orlando Magic have reportedly been granted a disabled player exception for Markelle Fultz's season-ending knee injury. 

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA has given the Magic a $6.1 million exception that will expire if they don't use it by April 19. 

    Fultz was injured in the first quarter of Orlando's 105-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 6. He was driving to the basket when his leg buckled, causing him to fall to the ground and clutch his knee. 

    The Magic announced an MRI confirmed that Fultz suffered a torn ACL and would miss the rest of this season. 

    Originally selected No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA draft, Fultz was traded to Orlando in February 2019 for Jonathon Simmons and two draft picks. 

    After being used off the bench to start the 2019-20 season, Fultz became the Magic's primary point guard in November 2019. He showed promise in his first year with the organization, averaging 12.1 points and 5.1 assists per game with a 46.5 field-goal percentage. 

    The Magic affirmed their commitment to Fultz in December by signing him to a three-year extension worth $50 million. The 22-year-old was averaging a career-high 12.9 points per game in eight starts before his season ended.

