Juventus' Weston McKennie's Home Burglarized During Match

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Juventus and United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie had his home burglarized during Juventus' 4-0 win over SPAL in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Andrew Cesare Richardson, authorities believe the burglary was planned ahead of time with the knowledge that McKennie would not be at home.

The burglars reportedly took "branded shoes and clothes, as well as several other objects of value."

McKennie came off the bench in the 87th minute Wednesday to help finish off Juve's impressive victory.

The Texas native is playing for Juventus on loan from Schalke 04, and he has scored four goals in 21 appearances across all competitions during the 2020-21 season thus far.

McKennie, 22, is one of a number of fast-rising American youngsters alongside the likes of Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Giovanni Reyna, Tyler Adams, Josh Sargent and Timothy Weah.

Although no known suspects have been reported in the burglary, Richardson noted that the authorities did a sweep of McKennie's home to check for DNA evidence.