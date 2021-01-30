    Juventus' Weston McKennie's Home Burglarized During Match

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2021

    Juventus' Weston McKennie during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
    Joan Monfort/Associated Press

    Juventus and United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie had his home burglarized during Juventus' 4-0 win over SPAL in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

    According to ESPN's Andrew Cesare Richardson, authorities believe the burglary was planned ahead of time with the knowledge that McKennie would not be at home.

    The burglars reportedly took "branded shoes and clothes, as well as several other objects of value."

    McKennie came off the bench in the 87th minute Wednesday to help finish off Juve's impressive victory.

    The Texas native is playing for Juventus on loan from Schalke 04, and he has scored four goals in 21 appearances across all competitions during the 2020-21 season thus far.

    McKennie, 22, is one of a number of fast-rising American youngsters alongside the likes of Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Giovanni Reyna, Tyler Adams, Josh Sargent and Timothy Weah.

    Although no known suspects have been reported in the burglary, Richardson noted that the authorities did a sweep of McKennie's home to check for DNA evidence.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Juventus 2 - Sampdoria 0: Initial reaction and random observations

      Juventus 2 - Sampdoria 0: Initial reaction and random observations
      Juventus logo
      Juventus

      Juventus 2 - Sampdoria 0: Initial reaction and random observations

      Black & White & Read All Over
      via Black & White & Read All Over

      Arsenal, Man Utd Share Intense Goalless Draw

      Arsenal, Man Utd Share Intense Goalless Draw
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Arsenal, Man Utd Share Intense Goalless Draw

      David Hytner
      via the Guardian

      Juve Battle Sampdoria and Weather Conditions to Claim Victory

      Juve Battle Sampdoria and Weather Conditions to Claim Victory
      Juventus logo
      Juventus

      Juve Battle Sampdoria and Weather Conditions to Claim Victory

      Kevin Pogorzelski
      via Forza Italian Football

      Video: Ramsey Closes Out the Result but Ronaldo’s Ball Makes It

      Video: Ramsey Closes Out the Result but Ronaldo’s Ball Makes It
      Juventus logo
      Juventus

      Video: Ramsey Closes Out the Result but Ronaldo’s Ball Makes It

      Patrick McLaughlin
      via Juvefc.com