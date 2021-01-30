    James Harden: Nets 'Catching a Rhythm' After Scoring Record 147 Points vs. OKC

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets' James Harden (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    After the Brooklyn Nets tied a single-game franchise points record in a 147-125 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, guard James Harden expressed optimism.

    "We're catching a rhythm, obviously, offensively," he said, according to ESPN's Royce Young. "But defensively as well. We're learning our strengths and our weakness and things we can get better at."

    Perhaps the most encouraging part of the Nets' performance Friday was that they did it without leading scorer Kevin Durant, who was sitting out to rest his Achilles.

                    

