    Cleveland's Updated MLB Roster, Lineup After Reported Eddie Rosario Contract

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 30, 2021

    Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Major League Baseball team has agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with ex-Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox Sports.

    Rosario, 29, posted 13 home runs, 42 RBI, a .257 batting average and a .792 OPS in 57 games last season. He posted career highs with 32 home runs and 107 RBI the year before.

    Here's how Cleveland's lineup could look with Rosario in the lineup, per RosterResource (via FanGraphs):

          

    Projected Cleveland Batting Order

    1. 2B Cesar Hernandez

    2. 3B Jose Ramirez

    3. LF Eddie Rosario

    4. DH Franmil Reyes

    5. 1B Josh Naylor

    6. C Roberto Perez

    7. SS Andres Gimenez

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    8. CF Oscar Mercado

    9. RF Daniel Johnson

              

    Bench

    C Austin Hedges

    SS Amed Rosario

    OF Jordan Luplow

    OF/1B Jake Bauers

       

    Notes

    The Twins non-tendered Rosario in December, making him a free agent. He ultimately decided to sign with an AL Central rival, which is hoping for improved offense after posting a .689 OPS, third-worst in the American League.

    The lineup has arguably gotten worse after Cleveland dealt star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets. Lindor (.258 AVG, .750 OPS) had a down year in 2020, but the 26-year-old had a .288 average and .840 OPS during the first five years of his career.

    Rosario brings some much-needed pop to the lineup, though, and he should be featured prominently in the lineup. He'll be expected to anchor the offense alongside Jose Ramirez, Cesar Hernandez and Franmil Reyes.

    The offense may not need to improve much for Cleveland to find success again.

    Shane Bieber, the staff ace and 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner, is back. The same goes for Zach Plesac (2.28 ERA) and Triston McKenzie (3.24 ERA).

    Cleveland did lose Carlos Carrasco in the Mets deal, and closer Brad Hand is now a Washington National after he left via free agency.

    Still, the top half of Cleveland's lineup is promising, and the same goes for its starting pitching. A return to the postseason after finishing fourth in the American League last year is certainly feasible, especially if Rosario can post numbers close to his 2019 form.

    Related

      Cardinals' Updated Lineup 📝

      A look at St. Louis' projected lineup and payroll after trading for 3B Nolan Arenado

      Cardinals' Updated Lineup 📝
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Cardinals' Updated Lineup 📝

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Arenado Traded to Cardinals 🚨

      St. Louis has agreed to acquire Nolan Arenado from the Rockies pending approval from MLB, players’ union (Rosenthal)

      Arenado Traded to Cardinals 🚨
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Arenado Traded to Cardinals 🚨

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Eddie Rosario Signing with CLE

      Free-agent OF and the Indians agree on one-year, $8M deal pending a physical (MLB Network)

      Eddie Rosario Signing with CLE
      Cleveland Indians logo
      Cleveland Indians

      Eddie Rosario Signing with CLE

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Yadier Molina Expected to Re-Sign with Cardinals

      Report: Yadier Molina Expected to Re-Sign with Cardinals
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Yadier Molina Expected to Re-Sign with Cardinals

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report