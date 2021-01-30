National Signing Day 2021: Top Unsigned Recruits to Watch

National Signing Day 2021: Top Unsigned Recruits to WatchJanuary 30, 2021
While most top college football prospects have formally chosen their schools, Wednesday's national signing day is an opportunity for players who needed more time to finalize their decisions.
Based on the 247Sports Composite Rankings, 11 of the top 125 prospects in the 2021 class didn't submit paperwork during December's early signing period. Most of those athletes are expected to commit Wednesday.
We have highlighted 10 of them, sorting them by commitment status and whether they play offense or defense.
Five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is not highlighted because he won't announce a decision on signing day.
Top Offensive Prospects
LJ Johnson, RB (4-star, No. 44 overall)
It's an in-state showdown for the Houston-area product. Johnson, who has already graduated high school, is deciding between Texas and Texas A&M. He racked up 1,517 yards from scrimmage and totaled 23 touchdowns in the fall.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR (4-star, No. 86)
Alabama has signed four of the 10 best receivers in the 2021 class, and LSU has added two. Thomas would be a high-quality addition for either program—and you can hardly have enough receivers—but would highlight Texas A&M's haul at the position.
Destyn Hill, WR (4-star, No. 112)
While many prospects are the subject of regular rumors, Hill's recruitment isn't looking dramatic at the end. According to Chris Nee of 247Sports, the 4-star wideout is a longtime Florida State lean.
Top Uncommitted Defensive Prospects
Raesjon Davis, OLB (4-star, No. 48 overall)
USC has a chance to land four of California's top eight prospects, pending Davis' pick. While the Trojans are the local team, they are competing with LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Vanderbilt.
Tywone Malone, DT (4-star, No. 59)
Down to Florida State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, Malone is an especially coveted player for two rebuilding programs. He would be the best prospect in either Florida State's or Ole Miss' class. Malone will reveal his choice Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.
Terrion Arnold, S (4-star, No. 104)
Arnold has narrowed his contenders to three top SEC programs: Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The 4-star safety announced he will commit live on ESPN at 4 p.m. ET. According to his 247Sports profile, Arnold has either unofficially visited or participated in a junior day at all three schools.
Avante Dickerson, CB (4-star, No. 123)
Minnesota is still an option, but Dickerson recently backed off a verbal commitment to the Golden Gophers. That is seemingly a good sign for finalists Nebraska and Oregon. Dickerson will reveal his destination on signing day on CBS Sports HQ at 9:10 am. ET.
Committed Players to Know
Camar Wheaton, RB (5-star, No. 33 overall)
Wheaton picked Alabama over Oklahoma, giving the Crimson Tide another head-to-head recruiting victory for a running back against the Big 12 powerhouse after flipping 4-star Jase McClellan from the Sooners late in the 2020 cycle.
Ceyair Wright, CB (4-star, No. 76)
Not only is Wright a blue-chip talent, he's also an actor. Wright held a role alongside NBA superstar LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy. It's only fitting Wright, who's from Los Angeles, is sticking around Hollywood and heading to USC for college.
Quaydarius Davis, WR (4-star, No. 113)
Early in January, Kansas received a commitment from the highest-rated prospect in program history. And it seemingly ended a wild recruitment. Previously pledged to USC, Texas and SMU, Davis committed to the Jayhawks over Florida and Oklahoma State. Kansas will be eager to officially land his signature.
All recruiting information via 247Sports.