National Signing Day 2021: Top Unsigned Recruits to Watch

Credit: Collin Kennedy (247Sports)

While most top college football prospects have formally chosen their schools, Wednesday's national signing day is an opportunity for players who needed more time to finalize their decisions.

Based on the 247Sports Composite Rankings, 11 of the top 125 prospects in the 2021 class didn't submit paperwork during December's early signing period. Most of those athletes are expected to commit Wednesday.

We have highlighted 10 of them, sorting them by commitment status and whether they play offense or defense.

Five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is not highlighted because he won't announce a decision on signing day.