    Brad Stevens: LeBron James Would Have More MVPs 'If People Didn't Get Bored'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has a theory as to why LeBron James hasn't won an NBA MVP award since the 2012-13 season.

    Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Stevens credited voter boredom as a key reason for James' MVP drought:

    Celtics guard Kemba Walker praised James' ability to always step up in the biggest moments, on and off the court:

    The seven-year MVP drought is certainly something that James is aware of. He said last year's voting "pissed me off" when Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award for the second straight season. 

    After the Lakers beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, James also commented about wanting to get respect. 

    "We just want our respect. Rob wants his respect," he said. "Coach Vogel wants his respect. Organization want their respect. Lakers Nation wants their respect. And I want my damn respect too."

    James certainly isn't lacking for accolades since arriving in the NBA in 2003. He's one of five players in league history with at least four MVP awards—Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six), Michael Jordan (five), Bill Russell (five) and Wilt Chamberlain (four) are the others.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Lakers star leads all players with 16 career appearances on the All-NBA team and 13 All-NBA First-Team selections. He's been named Finals MVP in each of his team's four championship wins.

    James is one of the most calculated athletes in the world. He doesn't say anything without a purpose behind it. All of his comments since losing the MVP last season seem to indicate a superstar who is doing his best to control the narrative of an award that is driven almost entirely by narrative. 

    Whatever happens with the MVP award this season, James certainly looks like he will be a factor in the race. The 36-year-old is averaging 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists through 20 games. 

    Related

      NBA's Highest-Paid Players 🤑

      Forbes releases the 10 highest-paid stars when combining salary and endorsements. Any surprises? 📲

      NBA's Highest-Paid Players 🤑
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      NBA's Highest-Paid Players 🤑

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Fan Removed by Cops from Lakers-Cavs After Harassing LeBron James

      Fan Removed by Cops from Lakers-Cavs After Harassing LeBron James
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fan Removed by Cops from Lakers-Cavs After Harassing LeBron James

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      AD: Nets Are 'Threat' to Lakers

      AD: Nets Are 'Threat' to Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      AD: Nets Are 'Threat' to Lakers

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      KAT Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver in Offseason

      Wolves star says he was hospitalized after being hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles during the offseason

      KAT Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver in Offseason
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KAT Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver in Offseason

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report