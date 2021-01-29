Brad Stevens: LeBron James Would Have More MVPs 'If People Didn't Get Bored'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has a theory as to why LeBron James hasn't won an NBA MVP award since the 2012-13 season.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Stevens credited voter boredom as a key reason for James' MVP drought:

Celtics guard Kemba Walker praised James' ability to always step up in the biggest moments, on and off the court:

The seven-year MVP drought is certainly something that James is aware of. He said last year's voting "pissed me off" when Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award for the second straight season.

After the Lakers beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, James also commented about wanting to get respect.

"We just want our respect. Rob wants his respect," he said. "Coach Vogel wants his respect. Organization want their respect. Lakers Nation wants their respect. And I want my damn respect too."

James certainly isn't lacking for accolades since arriving in the NBA in 2003. He's one of five players in league history with at least four MVP awards—Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six), Michael Jordan (five), Bill Russell (five) and Wilt Chamberlain (four) are the others.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Lakers star leads all players with 16 career appearances on the All-NBA team and 13 All-NBA First-Team selections. He's been named Finals MVP in each of his team's four championship wins.

James is one of the most calculated athletes in the world. He doesn't say anything without a purpose behind it. All of his comments since losing the MVP last season seem to indicate a superstar who is doing his best to control the narrative of an award that is driven almost entirely by narrative.

Whatever happens with the MVP award this season, James certainly looks like he will be a factor in the race. The 36-year-old is averaging 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists through 20 games.