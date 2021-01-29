    Joseph Bilgen Removed by Cops from Lakers vs. Cavs After Harassing LeBron James

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers' Taurean Prince (12) and Dylan Windler (9) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. The Lakers won 115-108. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    A fan who held up offensive shirts, screamed profanities at LeBron James and struck a security guard during Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers was forcibly removed from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse but wasn't arrested or charged. 

    TMZ Sports reported Friday a police report filed following the incident said Cavs general manager Koby Altman was among the people to point out 49-year-old Joseph Bilgen to security after he held up shirts calling James a "racist" and "narcissist" and one with a lewd phrase.

    James, who led the Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA title, was making his first appearance in Cleveland of the 2020-21 campaign. He wasn't fazed by the ruckus, scoring a season-high 46 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes during the Lakers' 115-108 win.

    The police report said Bilgen became physically aggressive toward a female security guard after she took away one of the offensive shirts, per TMZ.

    An officer on the scene said the fan repeatedly told him to "go f--k yourself."

    Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com noted Bilgen tried on five occasions to run back into the arena by attempting to force his way through the security guards. He finally left after being told another attempt to enter the stands would lead to an arrest for trespassing.

    Video Play Button
    The Cavaliers haven't released a statement about the incident.

    Cleveland played another home game Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers won't return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse until next season.

