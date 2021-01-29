Steph Curry on Warriors' Loss to Suns: 'We're Obviously Not a Consistent Team'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr both stressed the team's lack of consistency after Thursday night's 114-93 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

"We're obviously not a consistent team," Curry told reporters.

Kerr added: "We are still looking for consistency at both ends. Our defense is up and down, and our offense is up and down. Hence the season is up and down."

The results back up their comments.

Golden State's record stands at 10-9, and the team hasn't won or lost more than two games in a row at any point so far in the 2020-21 season.

The Warriors also haven't been particularly reliable at either end of the floor, ranking 22nd in offensive efficiency and 15th in defensive efficiency, per ESPN.

There are a variety of reasons for the struggles, including a torn Achilles suffered by Klay Thompson in November during the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL, but the most prominent on-court reason is the lack of impact made by offseason acquisition Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre enjoyed a breakout season for the Phoenix Suns last year, averaging 18.7 points on 45.2 percent shooting. He's averaged 11.7 points on 35.9 percent shooting in 19 appearances for the Dubs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A slight dip in scoring was expected while playing alongside the likes of Curry and Andrew Wiggins, but his inability to become an efficient third scoring option has been a disappointment. He also ranks 73rd among shooting guards in ESPN's real defensive plus-minus (-0.76).

The 25-year-old New Orleans native made just one of his 11 shots from the field Thursday, a poor performance Kerr chalked up to playing his former team.

"It's always emotional coming back to a team you played for," Kerr said. "He might have been too hyped up. I don't know. He just had one of those games. Things just didn't go his way. Even his dunk came out. So, the ball just didn't go in for him."

The Warriors must play better as a whole if they're going to earn a playoff berth in the loaded Western Conference, but getting more production from Oubre is definitely part of the puzzle.

Golden State returns to action Saturday night when its hosts the Detroit Pistons at the Chase Center.