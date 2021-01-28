John Wall Shades James Harden After Rockets Pick Up 4th Straight Win vs. Blazers

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets have won four straight games, saw center Christian Wood return to the lineup with 22 points and 12 rebounds Thursday and seem to be having fun as the overhauled roster begins to jell.

It's hard to believe this is the same team that started out 3-6 and looked destined for a lottery pick. It's also not a coincidence things began to change for the better once Houston dealt James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

Asked about why things appear on the up-and-up after a sluggish start to the year, point guard John Wall pointed to the obvious.

"We had people who didn't want to be here," Wall said.

Houston (8-9) now has two high-profile players with something to prove in Wall and Victor Oladipo. Each has quickly bought into rookie head coach Stephen Silas' system and helped make the Rockets one of the more fun teams in the Western Conference.

On Thursday, they held off the Portland Trail Blazers, 104-101, with Wood, Wall and Oladipo combining for 67 points. The people who do want to be in Houston are certainly making the most of the experience.