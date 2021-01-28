    Frank Vogel on Lakers' Loss to Pistons: 'We'll Be Fine...We'll Bounce Back'

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 29, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' Frank Vogel coaches during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel isn't concerned about his team's loss to the Detroit Pistons, who had only won four games entering Thursday's matchup.

    "We'll be fine," Vogel said after the game (h/t Lakers reporter Mike Trudell). "You have nights like this in a long season. We'll bounce back." 

    LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma each dropped 22 points in the 107-92 loss, but they were overpowered by a Pistons team that had five players with at least 14 points. 

    Missing Anthony Davis due to a bruised quad, the Lakers dropped consecutive games for the first time this season as they failed to reach the 100-point threshold for just the second time. Los Angeles fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. 

    James' point total isn't exactly reflective of his contributions on Thursday. He went off in the first half, posting 20 points, but was limited to two in the second half as Detroit used a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter to move on top of the defending champions. 

    Blake Griffin collected 23 points and six assists for the Pistons after entering Thursday with an average of just 12.3 points per game. His breakout was coupled with 20 points from Wayne Ellington, who hit six of nine three-point attempts.

    The Lakers will get another shot on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET against the Boston Celtics, who dropped a close contest to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LeBron, Lakers Fall to Pistons with AD Out

      LeBron, Lakers Fall to Pistons with AD Out
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron, Lakers Fall to Pistons with AD Out

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      John Wall, Victor Oladipo Help Rockets Hold Off Blazers

      John Wall, Victor Oladipo Help Rockets Hold Off Blazers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      John Wall, Victor Oladipo Help Rockets Hold Off Blazers

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA's Worst Turnover Machines 😣

      Numbers show these are the five biggest turnover machines right now 📲

      NBA's Worst Turnover Machines 😣
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      NBA's Worst Turnover Machines 😣

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Vogel: Lakers Improved with Defending Joel Embiid

      Vogel: Lakers Improved with Defending Joel Embiid
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Vogel: Lakers Improved with Defending Joel Embiid

      Matt Peralta
      via Lakers Nation