Frank Vogel on Lakers' Loss to Pistons: 'We'll Be Fine...We'll Bounce Back'

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel isn't concerned about his team's loss to the Detroit Pistons, who had only won four games entering Thursday's matchup.

"We'll be fine," Vogel said after the game (h/t Lakers reporter Mike Trudell). "You have nights like this in a long season. We'll bounce back."

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma each dropped 22 points in the 107-92 loss, but they were overpowered by a Pistons team that had five players with at least 14 points.

Missing Anthony Davis due to a bruised quad, the Lakers dropped consecutive games for the first time this season as they failed to reach the 100-point threshold for just the second time. Los Angeles fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

James' point total isn't exactly reflective of his contributions on Thursday. He went off in the first half, posting 20 points, but was limited to two in the second half as Detroit used a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter to move on top of the defending champions.

Blake Griffin collected 23 points and six assists for the Pistons after entering Thursday with an average of just 12.3 points per game. His breakout was coupled with 20 points from Wayne Ellington, who hit six of nine three-point attempts.

The Lakers will get another shot on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET against the Boston Celtics, who dropped a close contest to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.