National Signing Day 2021: Announcement Schedule, Predictions and More

0 of 3

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The 2021 recruiting cycle is reaching its final stage. Most college football teams will finalize their newest group of players on national signing day, which is Wednesday, February 3.

Not so long ago, this particular day arrived with a barrage of fanfare. Because of the early signing period in December, however, February is basically a time for a scattered group of blue-chip prospects to announce their college choice.

This update includes a list of top players, when they're expected to reveal their school and a few predictions for signing day.

Lastly, we highlighted the lone uncommitted 5-star and the timeline for his much-anticipated decision.