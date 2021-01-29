National Signing Day 2021: Announcement Schedule, Predictions and More

National Signing Day 2021: Announcement Schedule, Predictions and MoreJanuary 29, 2021
The 2021 recruiting cycle is reaching its final stage. Most college football teams will finalize their newest group of players on national signing day, which is Wednesday, February 3.
Not so long ago, this particular day arrived with a barrage of fanfare. Because of the early signing period in December, however, February is basically a time for a scattered group of blue-chip prospects to announce their college choice.
This update includes a list of top players, when they're expected to reveal their school and a few predictions for signing day.
Lastly, we highlighted the lone uncommitted 5-star and the timeline for his much-anticipated decision.
Announcement Schedule
LJ Johnson, RB (4-star, No. 44 overall): Time TBD
Considering: Texas, Texas A&M
Raesjon Davis, LB (4-star, No. 48): Time TBD
Considering (unofficially): LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Vanderbilt
Tywone Malone, DT (4-star, No. 59): 11 a.m. ET
Considering: Florida State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Tennessee
Brian Thomas Jr., WR (4-star, No. 86): Time TBD
Considering: Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Georgia
Terrion Arnold, S (4-star, No. 104): Noon ET
Considering: Alabama, Florida, Georgia
Avante Dickerson, CB (4-star, No. 123): Time TBD
Considering: Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon
Keon Coleman, WR (3-star, No. 383): Noon ET
Considering (unofficially): Florida A&M, Grambling, Jackson State, Michigan State, Mississippi, Texas, USC, Virginia Tech
Juwon Gaston, S (3-star, No. 620): 1 p.m. ET
Considering: Auburn, South Carolina
All times via 247Sports.
Signing Day Predictions
Busy Day for Auburn
Since the program moved on from Gus Malzahn, it's not surprising the 2021 class is below Auburn standards. Currently, the class is 47th nationally―one spot behind Big 12 bottom-feeder Kansas.
New head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff have positioned the Tigers for a nice finish, though.
According to Keith Niebuhr of 247Sports, Auburn is a top contender for 3-star running back Jarquez Hunter, 4-star offensive tackle Colby Smith and 3-star safety Juwon Gaston. Additionally, the Tigers are in the running for 4-star linebacker Trevin Wallace and 3-star cornerback Dontae Balfour.
Landing a few late commits won't suddenly make this an amazing class, but Auburn should have a decent day.
USC Lands Top Linebacker
No matter what happens on signing day, USC has rallied from a dismal 2020 recruiting cycle in impressive fashion. Clay Helton's staff struggled to keep premier in-state talent last year, but the Trojans are loading up on California players in 2021.
The last one might be 4-star linebacker Raesjon Davis, who is also considering LSU, Ohio State, Oregon and Vanderbilt.
If he picks USC, the Trojans will finish no worse than No. 8 nationally. After ending 64th last year, that's an outstanding and―for Helton, a coach squarely on the hot seat―much-needed rise.
J.T. Tuimoloau's Ongoing Recruitment
Wednesday marks the beginning of the late signing period, but recruits are not required to send in a letter of intent.
That deadline isn't until April 1, so 5-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau doesn't need to rush a decision. Plus, technically, he's not obligated to sign anything and could simply show up on campus.
And don't expect an announcement anytime soon.
"J.T. will not be signing next Wednesday," his father Ponce Faletoi said, per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. "He won't be making a decision until at least April. He still wants to take visits. Whether those are officials when the NCAA opens it up, or us going out and checking those schools out, he still wants to visit a few schools."
Tuimoloau's five finalists are Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington. His father mentioned Alabama and Ohio State as places they want to visit.
All recruiting information via 247Sports.