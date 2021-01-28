Clemson, Full 2021 ACC College Football Schedule Released; Latest on Notre Dame

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

The ACC revealed its full 2021 college football schedule Thursday featuring a return to the normal format of eight conference games and four nonconference games:

Notre Dame will return to being an independent after competing as an ACC school in 2020, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN. The team will play five ACC teams as previously agreed, although no games will come against conference favorite Clemson.

The Fighting Irish have games against Florida State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia Tech.

