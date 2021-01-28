    Clemson, Full 2021 ACC College Football Schedule Released; Latest on Notre Dame

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney does the walk of champions together with his players before an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)
    Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

    The ACC revealed its full 2021 college football schedule Thursday featuring a return to the normal format of eight conference games and four nonconference games:

    Notre Dame will return to being an independent after competing as an ACC school in 2020, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN. The team will play five ACC teams as previously agreed, although no games will come against conference favorite Clemson.

    The Fighting Irish have games against Florida State, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia Tech.

         

