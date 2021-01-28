Senior Bowl 2021: Rosters, Top Prospects for College All-Star Game

0 of 2

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Mac Jones thrived in his role as the leader of Alabama's offense during the 2020 college football season, but now he faces a tougher task to get his name to the forefront of NFL draft conversations.

Jones is not close to the top of the quarterback prospect list, but with a solid week at the Senior Bowl, he could change the opinions of some NFL personnel.

Jones is the most notable player who will participate in Saturday's showcase in Mobile, Alabama. Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith are in Mobile this week, but it is unlikely that Harris will play, and Smith is still recovering from the finger injury he suffered in the national championship game.

One of Jones' top SEC foes may turn into his preferred target on Saturday if he and Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney are on the field at the same time.

Toney is one of a few fringe first-round prospects who could turn into one of the top 32 selections in April based off his performances in practice and in Saturday's contest.

