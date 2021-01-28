Senior Bowl 2021: Rosters, Top Prospects for College All-Star Game

Senior Bowl 2021: Rosters, Top Prospects for College All-Star GameJanuary 28, 2021
Mac Jones thrived in his role as the leader of Alabama's offense during the 2020 college football season, but now he faces a tougher task to get his name to the forefront of NFL draft conversations.
Jones is not close to the top of the quarterback prospect list, but with a solid week at the Senior Bowl, he could change the opinions of some NFL personnel.
Jones is the most notable player who will participate in Saturday's showcase in Mobile, Alabama. Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith are in Mobile this week, but it is unlikely that Harris will play, and Smith is still recovering from the finger injury he suffered in the national championship game.
One of Jones' top SEC foes may turn into his preferred target on Saturday if he and Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney are on the field at the same time.
Toney is one of a few fringe first-round prospects who could turn into one of the top 32 selections in April based off his performances in practice and in Saturday's contest.
The full rosters for the National and American teams can be found on the Senior Bowl's official website.
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Jones' draft ceiling is likely the mid-to-late first round.
ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. predicted Jones would land with the New England Patriots at No. 15 in his latest mock draft.
The Alabama senior should benefit from the high demand of quarterbacks, and he can solidify his position in the first round with a strong performance in Mobile.
Jones could present a difficult evaluation for some NFL personnel since he put up high passing totals with a potential top-five pick in DeVonta Smith in his offense.
Jones produced 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, but that was aided by the presence of Harris, Smith and a strong offensive line.
He has to be judged on his ability to direct an offensive lineup with less talent than he had at Alabama. That is a likely scenario for him to face if he lands in the top 15 picks.
The American Team also boasts Texas A&M's Kellen Mond and Jamie Newman, who transferred from Wake Forest to Georgia but did not play this season.
If Jones stands out among those three talents, he should take a step forward to locking in a Thursday selection during draft weekend.
Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Toney came alive as a big-play threat for Florida in the second half of the season.
The wide receiver produced four 100-yard performances in his final five games, including a 153-yard output in the SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama.
Toney has a chance to prove on Saturday that he is the best second-tier wide receiver prospect who can be selected in the back end of the first round.
Smith, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle reside in the top tier of wideouts, and all of them could be chosen in the top 10.
At the moment, Kiper believes Toney will be the fourth wide receiver off the board at No. 19 to the Washington Football Team. Kiper described Toney as a "Tyreek Hill-type playmaker."
The perfect range for Toney could be in the middle of the first round, where Washington, Chicago and Indianapolis select.
All three of those teams could use a young wideout to boost their respective offenses and make a push back to the postseason.