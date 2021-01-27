    76ers' Joel Embiid Honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with Custom Sneakers vs. Lakers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, center, meets with the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, and Sonny Hill ahead of a basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Matt Rourke/Associated Press

    Joel Embiid will honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant during Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

    The Philadelphia 76ers big man will wear special shoes to pay tribute to the player he "fell in love with basketball watching," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others.

    Many players and teams in the NBA and around the sports world paid tribute to the legendary Laker with messages of love and by reminiscing about some of his most famous moments. His influence on the current generation of stars is unquestionable, and his impact is still felt around the league.

