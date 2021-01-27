    Candace Parker Reportedly Agrees to Chicago Sky Contract, Will Leave LA Sparks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2021
    Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker (3) reacts after getting called for a foul during the second half of a WNBA playoff basketball game against the Connecticut Sun Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    After spending 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, Candace Parker is switching addresses. 

    The two-time WNBA MVP has reportedly "committed" to play for the Chicago Sky as an unrestricted free agent, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. 

    "While the Sparks did try to retain the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who helped them win the WNBA title in 2016, the opportunity to return to her hometown of Chicago and play in front of friends and family for the last portion of her career was too appealing to pass up," Shelburne wrote.

    Parker, 34, finished third in the MVP voting this past season after averaging 14.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 30.2 minutes per game across 22 contests. 

    Parker is a five-time All-Star, was the 2008 Rookie of the Year and the 2016 WNBA Finals MVP. She's averaged 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for her career, exceeding 20 points per game once (2010, 20.6 PPG). She is also a six-time first-team All-WNBA selection, including in the 2020 campaign. 

    Chicago, which finished 12-10 last season but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Connecticut Sun, has built a scary roster. 

    Parker will join Allie Quigley (15.4 PPG) and Courtney Vandersloot (13.6 PPG, 10.0 APG) in a starting five that should wreak havoc next season. Diamond DeShields had an off year (6.8 PPG) that was shortened by injuries, but she remains one of the game's intriguing young talents. 

    With Parker reportedly signing with Chicago, breakout star Cheyenne Parker may be on the way out. The Sky unlikely have the cap space to sign both players, barring some surprise roster moves. Adding Candace Parker is an upgrade, no doubt, but Cheyenne Parker is a tough player to lose, especially after she shot a career-best 46.9 percent from three last year. 

