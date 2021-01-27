Eli Manning Discussed Future Giants Role with John Mara

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning met with team co-owner John Mara to discuss joining the organization in an undisclosed role.

Podcast host and former NFL columnist Gary Myers reported he spoke to Manning, who stopped by Giants facilities to meet with team employees and discuss his future with the franchise. Myers said Manning is not expected to be given a coaching role.

Manning played 16 seasons for the Giants and is the team's all-time leader in every major passing category. He led the team to two Super Bowl victories and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection before retiring after the 2019 season.

The 40-year-old spent his year out of football relaxing and seemingly eating a never-ending supply of sloppy joes.

The Giants may want to have Manning focus on helping the development of his replacement, Daniel Jones, who is teetering on bust territory two years into his NFL career. Jones threw for 2,943 yards and 11 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 2020, showing no marked improvement in any area and significantly regressing in terms of his touchdown production.

Year 3 is critical for former first-round picks, as teams have to make their decision about a player's fifth-year option in their fourth offseason. Jones would be seemingly unlikely to garner that fifth-year option at this point in his development, but bringing Manning back to help guide his development might change things.