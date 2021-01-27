Early Free-Agent Contracts the Saints Must Consider

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints' first move of the offseason has to involve their quarterback situation.

Drew Brees has not officially announced his retirement, but there have been rumors that the longtime starting quarterback is hanging up his cleats.

If Brees departs the NFL, the Saints would have a single member of their quarterback trio from the 2020 season under contract ahead of free agency.

Sean Payton's team can fix that by re-signing Jameis Winston to a free-agent deal, but it will face some challenges from elsewhere with the quarterback carousel spinning at its highest speed.

As they work on their starting quarterback for 2021, the Saints have to decide whether or not to keep a few key defensive free agents, including Marcus Williams and Trey Hendrickson.

It may also be smart for the Saints to go after support for whomever leads the offense next season with so many wide receivers hitting the open market.