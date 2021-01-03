    Drew Brees Rumors: 'Everybody Expects' Saints QB to Retire After Season

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. During the game, Brees became the first NFL player to reach 8,000 yards passing . The Saints won 52-33. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Drew Brees may have signed a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in March, but no one thinks he will stay around for the second season.

    "Everybody expects after this season Drew Brees will retire," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Sunday NFL Countdown. He continued:

    "They thought that last year and he surprised them in March by deciding to come back. This time, he's got a signed contract with NBC. This time, he's another year older. This time, he's played through the 11 fractured ribs, the punctured lung. It's been a difficult, physical season and I think most people still believe that this will be the final season for Drew Brees in New Orleans and in the NFL before he turns to the broadcast booth."

    Brees returned to the lineup in Week 15's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after missing three games because of fractured ribs. While the Saints could have rested him in favor of Taysom Hill, Brees pushed himself to come back and ready himself for the playoffs—perhaps for one final time.

    New Orleans has been eliminated on its home field each of the last two postseasons, with Brees underperforming in losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. There has been some understandable level of concern about Brees' playoff acumen at this point in his career, given the limitations caused by his lack of downfield arm strength.

    Brees remains a high-level performer in the regular season, though he's shown clear signs of wear in 2020. Even if the Saints fail in the playoffs, it would not be a surprise to see Brees walk away for a lucrative broadcasting career rather than continue to chase one final ring with diminishing results. 

