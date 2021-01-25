Victor Oladipo Says He 'Had No Warning' Before Pacers Traded Him to Rockets

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Despite speculation swirling about his long-term future with the Indiana Pacers, Victor Oladipo said he was taken by surprise upon learning of his trade to the Houston Rockets.

Oladipo told ESPN's Eric Woodyard he "had no warning" the deal was in store:

"I got traded; two days later, it was therapy time.

"They walked me through it. At the end of the day, everything happens for a reason, and you've just got to embrace change. At the end of the day, I didn't know I was getting traded. I had no inclination. I had no warning, I had no clue. So, usually when things like that happen, it means someone else is in control, and that's my lord and savior."

The Athletic's Jared Weiss reported in September that Oladipo was "looking to move on this offseason." Shortly after that, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Oladipo's desire to leave Indiana went back as far as January 2020.

The Indianapolis Star's J. Michael went so far as to report Nov. 12 the two-time All-Star spoke to opposing players on the court last year, lobbying to be traded to their teams. His agent, Aaron Turner, denied the rumor:

Oladipo also stated his desire to stay with the Pacers.

"I know there have been people saying that I have asked players to trade for me," he said to The Athletic's Shams Charania. "That's just not true, period. I love my teammates, I cherish the state of Indiana and I'm focused on leading this franchise to a title."

Oladipo winding up in Houston did feel pretty sudden. Fans were just coming to grips with the Brooklyn Nets getting James Harden when his involvement in the deal became clear. He wound up with the Rockets, while Caris LeVert was heading to the Pacers.

Still, the 28-year-old is on an expiring deal with big questions about how much he should command with his next contract. Throw in the steady stream of trade rumors, and the outcome felt inevitable.