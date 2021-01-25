Former Knicks PF Harthorne Wingo Dies at 73; Member of 1973 NBA Title Team

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Former New York Knicks forward Harthorne Wingo died, the team announced Monday.

The 73-year-old spent four seasons with the team, averaging 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 212 appearances. He was a member of the last Knicks team to win a championship, helping the franchise on a postseason run that culminated in a 1973 NBA Finals triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Today I'm saddened by the passing of my former teammate Harthorne Wingo," Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier said of his former teammate. "Like his name, he was a very unique individual. He was effervescent, gregarious, with an infectious personality not only endearing to his teammates but the Knicks Nation as well."

Wingo didn't debut in the NBA until he was 25. Newsday's Steve Popper explained how he carried a big reputation prior to suiting up for the Knicks:

"It was no coincidence that he captured the hearts of New Yorkers and not just for his name. Wingo, who had grown up in North Carolina, was one of the early students to integrate high schools and sports in the state. He then played a year at Friendship Junior College before deciding to move up to New York, where he displayed his athleticism on the courts at Rucker Park. He was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in the Rucker Pro League."

Upon the conclusion of his tenure with the Knicks, Wingo played professionally in Europe.

In April 2013, he was on hand at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks celebrated the 40th anniversary of their 1973 title.