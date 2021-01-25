Glazer: Cowboys 'Intent' on Signing Dak Prescott to New Contract This Offseason

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys plan to hang on to quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed most of the season after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

"The Cowboys are intent on getting a deal done with Dak," Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said (3:10 mark) Monday. "I know Mike McCarthy loves him. The Joneses love him. I do think he'll end up getting a deal."

Prescott signed a $31.4 million franchise tag with the team ahead of the 2020 campaign.

