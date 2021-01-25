    Glazer: Cowboys 'Intent' on Signing Dak Prescott to New Contract This Offseason

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 26, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pump fakes as he looks to throw a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys plan to hang on to quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed most of the season after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

    "The Cowboys are intent on getting a deal done with Dak," Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said (3:10 mark) Monday. "I know Mike McCarthy loves him. The Joneses love him. I do think he'll end up getting a deal."

    Prescott signed a $31.4 million franchise tag with the team ahead of the 2020 campaign. 

       

