Kyrie Irving Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with Lakers Jersey Before Nets vs. Heat

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving honored Kobe Bryant as the one-year anniversary of Bryant's death approached.

When he arrived for Monday's game against the Miami Heat, Irving wore an early Bryant throwback jersey:

During his career and in retirement, Bryant was a mentor for many young stars across the NBA, and Irving was among those who built a close relationship with the Hall of Famer.

Three days after Bryant was killed along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash, the six-time All-Star said "his legacy is gonna live on forever, obviously."

On Jan. 31, Irving dropped 54 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls, saying after the game he had the "Mamba mentality."

Perhaps Kyrie can deliver something special again Monday night.