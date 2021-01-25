    Kyrie Irving Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with Lakers Jersey Before Nets vs. Heat

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New York. The Hawks won 114-96. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving honored Kobe Bryant as the one-year anniversary of Bryant's death approached.

    When he arrived for Monday's game against the Miami Heat, Irving wore an early Bryant throwback jersey:

    During his career and in retirement, Bryant was a mentor for many young stars across the NBA, and Irving was among those who built a close relationship with the Hall of Famer.

    Three days after Bryant was killed along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash, the six-time All-Star said "his legacy is gonna live on forever, obviously."

    On Jan. 31, Irving dropped 54 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls, saying after the game he had the "Mamba mentality."

    Perhaps Kyrie can deliver something special again Monday night.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: NBA May Hold All-Star Game ⭐

      League and NBPA are discussing scenarios to hold an ASG in March, with Atlanta being one possible location (Woj)

      Report: NBA May Hold All-Star Game ⭐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA May Hold All-Star Game ⭐

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Nets Hoping Drummond Gets Bought Out by Cavs

      Report: Nets Hoping Drummond Gets Bought Out by Cavs
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Report: Nets Hoping Drummond Gets Bought Out by Cavs

      Peter Dewey
      via Cavaliers Nation

      Irving’s Message Often Lost in Translation

      Irving’s Message Often Lost in Translation
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Irving’s Message Often Lost in Translation

      Vincent Jackson
      via The Lead

      Kevin Love Makes No Sense for the Nets Via Trade

      Kevin Love Makes No Sense for the Nets Via Trade
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Kevin Love Makes No Sense for the Nets Via Trade

      Bryan Kalbrosky
      via HoopsHype