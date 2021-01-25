Kyrie Irving Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with Lakers Jersey Before Nets vs. Heat

Kyrie Irving Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with Lakers Jersey Before Nets vs. HeatJanuary 25, 2021
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving honored Kobe Bryant as the one-year anniversary of Bryant's death approached.
When he arrived for Monday's game against the Miami Heat, Irving wore an early Bryant throwback jersey:
During his career and in retirement, Bryant was a mentor for many young stars across the NBA, and Irving was among those who built a close relationship with the Hall of Famer.
Three days after Bryant was killed along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash, the six-time All-Star said "his legacy is gonna live on forever, obviously."
On Jan. 31, Irving dropped 54 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls, saying after the game he had the "Mamba mentality."
Perhaps Kyrie can deliver something special again Monday night.
Report: NBA May Hold All-Star Game ⭐
League and NBPA are discussing scenarios to hold an ASG in March, with Atlanta being one possible location (Woj)