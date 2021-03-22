    Jayson Tatum Will Not Play for Celtics vs. Grizzlies Because of Illness

    Scott Polacek
March 23, 2021
    Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum plays against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics announced star Jayson Tatum will miss Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of an illness.

    The 23-year-old already missed time this season due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, although he was durable in his first three seasons in the league. He missed a combined five games in his first two seasons and played 66 games in the shortened 2019-20 campaign.

    When healthy, Tatum is one of Boston's go-to options, and he is averaging 24.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game behind 44.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent shooting from deep.

    His ability to hit from three-point range, attack off the dribble and battle for boards makes him a matchup nightmare, and he and Jaylen Brown figure to anchor Boston's attack for years to come.

    Brown carried the offense when Tatum was sidelined previously and will likely do so again if the Duke product misses more time. Look for the combination of Semi Ojeleye, Aaron Nesmith and Grant Williams to see more minutes as well.

