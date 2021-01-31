    Aaron Gordon Ruled Out for Magic vs. Raptors After Suffering Ankle Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 1, 2021
    Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) dribbles during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas won 112-98. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
    Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

    Orlando Magic power forward Aaron Gordon was ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game vs. the Toronto Raptors after suffering an ankle injury in the third quarter, the team announced

    The 25-year-old is averaging 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, having appeared in all but two of the Magic's contests during their 8-12 start. He was limited by a pair of injuries early on when a hamstring issue forced him out of one game at the start of January, and hip and back soreness sidelined him Jan. 24. 

    Gordon has been a major piece of the Magic's offense since the team drafted him with the No. 4 pick in 2014. Through the past two seasons, he has started every game in which he has appeared (140 over two seasons).

    The Arizona product has been incredibly durable throughout his career, save for a fractured bone in his left foot that kept him out for two months as a rookie. 

    At the moment, there isn't much depth behind Gordon in the frontcourt since Chuma Okeke and Al-Farouq Aminu are dealing with injuries of their own. That means Gary Clark will see more playing time if Gordon is sidelined for any period of time, while Nikola Vucevic will have to continue bolstering the team's scoring and rebounding units. 

